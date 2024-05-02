VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:5GOV)

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
