Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $383.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $396.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $80,423,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

