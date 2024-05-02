Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
