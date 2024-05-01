Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.61. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.36 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

