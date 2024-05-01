HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $58.23 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 332.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

