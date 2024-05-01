Robert W. Baird Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of CCK opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

