Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Receives Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snowline Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGD. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of Snowline Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. Insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
