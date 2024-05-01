CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CECO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO Environmental stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,891,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 209,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

