AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.21. 1,852,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,786,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

