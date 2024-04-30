United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.87. 477,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,262,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

