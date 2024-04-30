Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 5,507,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,564,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 272.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 193,986 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

