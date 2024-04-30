LGL Partners LLC Purchases 4,020 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,859,000 after buying an additional 144,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.72. 414,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,693. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $170.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.