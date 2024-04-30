Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

