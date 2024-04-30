eEnergy Group’s (EAAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

eEnergy Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON:EAAS traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.08 ($0.08). 5,397,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.23. eEnergy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.83 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

