eEnergy Group’s (EAAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.
eEnergy Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LON:EAAS traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.08 ($0.08). 5,397,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.23. eEnergy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.83 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
