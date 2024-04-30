Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $430,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. 1,051,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,896. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

