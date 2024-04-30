Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $430,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. 1,051,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,896. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

