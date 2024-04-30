Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.83. 581,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.