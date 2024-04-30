DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89.31 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $89.31 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00085355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)"

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

