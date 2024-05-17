Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Vale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,930,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

