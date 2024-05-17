Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354,475. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,655,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

