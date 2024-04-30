Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127.74 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.76 or 0.00012680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $127.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

