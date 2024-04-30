Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

