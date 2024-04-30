HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix accounts for 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 2.65% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.