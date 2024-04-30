CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,571.0 days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLDHF opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand China Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- What is a SEC Filing?
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.