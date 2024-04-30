CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,571.0 days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLDHF opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

