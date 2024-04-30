China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,822,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 34,599,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.8 days.

China Tower Price Performance

Shares of CHWRF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get China Tower alerts:

About China Tower

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.