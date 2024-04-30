China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,822,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 34,599,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.8 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of CHWRF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About China Tower
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Tower
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.