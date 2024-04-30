Mather Group LLC. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

