Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

