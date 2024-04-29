Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 180,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,692. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

