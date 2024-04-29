Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

