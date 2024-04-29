Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW opened at $306.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.82. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

