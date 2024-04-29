PGGM Investments Has $5.07 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.