Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

