O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $71,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,043.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,016.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

