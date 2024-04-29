Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.94. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

