Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $254.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

