Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,232.5 days.

Shares of Brembo stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Brembo has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

