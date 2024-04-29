Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,232.5 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of Brembo stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Brembo has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
Brembo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- What is a Dividend King?
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.