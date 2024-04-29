Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,780,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $2,306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annexon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
