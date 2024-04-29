TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $12.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after buying an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after buying an additional 1,824,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in TAL Education Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,239,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,878,000 after buying an additional 629,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL opened at $13.41 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.00 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

