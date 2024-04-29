TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $12.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.37.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TAL opened at $13.41 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.00 and a beta of 0.15.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.