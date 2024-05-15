Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declines By 20.0%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:WLYB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

