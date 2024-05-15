The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

NYSE SCX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Stories

