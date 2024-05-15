Short Interest in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Decreases By 19.6%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

USNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,052. The company has a market cap of $906.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $539,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $514,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $1,634,010. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

