Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 29,992 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 32,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,589. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

