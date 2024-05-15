Short Interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Decreases By 18.8%

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Presto Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRST traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 87,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,226. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Presto Automation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Presto Automation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presto Automation stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 470,768 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.79% of Presto Automation as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

