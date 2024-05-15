Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.