Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $210.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Garmin traded as high as $171.10 and last traded at $170.81, with a volume of 82031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Get Garmin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Garmin

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.