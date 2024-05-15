Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 10,802 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 1,103,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

