TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 29,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,383. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

