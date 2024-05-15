Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

OBTC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 7,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,196. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

