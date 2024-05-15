Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,783. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

