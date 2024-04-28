White Pine Capital LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,029 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Codexis worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 1,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

CDXS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 513,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.01. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative net margin of 108.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

