Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWP opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

